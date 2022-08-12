Gallas: It Won’t Be Wise For Chelsea To Sign De Jong

Former Chelsea defender, William Gallas has advised Chelsea not to sign Barcelona defender, Frenkie de Jong.

Recall that Chelsea, alongside Manchester United, have been linked with a move to sign De Jong this summer from Barcelona.

De Jong’s preference is thought to be to stay at Barcelona, but Chelsea are now leading the race to sign the Dutch midfielder should he be forced out of the Catalan club this summer, with a deal worth £67.7m thought to be close.

However, Gallas believes Thomas Tuchel’s side should be targeting a more defensively minded midfield option.

“De Jong is a great player. He is still young, but he’s so experienced in the way he plays,” Gallas told Genting Casino.

“I don’t think Chelsea should have gone for someone of that profile, though. They already have players like him.

“They should go for someone like Casemiro or Rodri instead. They’re strong guys…