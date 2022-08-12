‘Leave Man United Now’ –Ferdinand Tells Rashford

Former West Ham star, Anton Ferdinand has advised Manchester United forward, Marcus Rashford to leave Old Trafford where he has spent the last seven years to avoid stagnation in his football career.

This is amid links to French Ligue 1 giants, Paris Saint-Germain.

Ferdinand believes Rashford should depart Old Trafford for the sake of his career and his life off the pitch.

“I’m going to look at it from a player’s point of view. It’s time for a fresh start. It’s time for new ideas in terms of new surroundings,” Ferdinand told talkSPORT.

Read Also: Kounde: How Xavi’s Call Convinced Me To Join Barca

“It’s been suggested he’s a fan favourite. A fan favourite doesn’t get booed the way he gets booed at times.

“I think, especially for him who’s from Manchester and plays for his boyhood club, to get booed by your own fans… I think it’s time to go.

“It’s time for him to go to another club, live another lifestyle and play with some better…