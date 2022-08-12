Manchester City Vs Bournemouth – Preview And Predictions

Visit allsportspredictions.com, one of our expert tipster partners, to view more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth – Erling Braut Haaland’s debut in the Premier League was a smashing success, as he captained Manchester City to a 0–2 rout of West Ham United.

The Norwegian superstar played brilliantly in his first game for the Premier League, 30 minutes into the match, he earned a penalty kick thanks to his amazing quickness.

Haaland scored the ensuing penalty kick and added a second goal midway through the second half when he received Kevin De Bruyne’s exquisite through ball and calmly slotted it past West Ham’s backup goalkeeper Alphonse Areola (Lukasz Fabianski left the pitch through the injury in the first half).

This coming Saturday afternoon at Etihad Stadium against newly-promoted AFC Bournemouth, Haaland and Man City should have an even simpler task to shine in the second round.

Also Read: Simon Agrees Personal Terms With…