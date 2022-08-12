Ndidi Hopes For Favourable Result Ahead Arsenal Vs Leicester City

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has expressed confidence that Leicester City can pick a favourable result against Arsenal ahead of this weekend’s Premier League game.

The Nigerian international, who played an integral part in the team’s 2-2 draw against Brentford last weekend.

In a chat with LCFC TV, Ndidi stated that he can’t wait to face the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium.

“Every game is a different game – home or away – as long as you are playing any team in the Premier League. It just depends on your tactics and is based on what you are going to present in the game and the way you go about it.

“I think it’s one of those games where you go there , and anything can happen . If we stick to our tactics and then do everything properly,I think we can get something out of the game.

“It was a good win for them (vs Palace) and I think they’ll…