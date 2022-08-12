Nottingham Forest Agree £20m Deal To Sign Dennis

Watford have accepted a bid from Nottingham Forest for forward Emmanuel Dennis, according to reports.

The Athletic reported that the Hornets have accepted Forest’s bid for Dennis, with a deal “agreed in principle”.

The bid is claimed to be in the region of £20m, which would be a club record fee.

Dennis’ international teammate Taiwo Awoniyi joined the club for a record fee earlier this summer.

A number of Premier League clubs were rumoured to be interested in the versatile forward following Watford’s relegation from the Premier League last season.

Dennis scored 10 goals and recorded six assists in 33 league appearances for Watford last term.

The Nigeria international linked up with the London club from Belgian Pro League outfit, Club Brugge for £3m last summer.

Club Brugge are set to receive a five per cent sell-on fee.

