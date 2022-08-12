Omeruo Named New Leganes Captain

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo has been named captain of Spanish Segunda Division club, Leganes, reports Completesports.com.

Omeruo, who joined the Cucumber Growers first on loan in 2018 is one of the oldest serving members of the team.

The club was relegated to the Spanish second tier at the end of the 2019/20 season.

Omeruo has however remain at the club since then despite offers from other teams.

Leganes also appointed four new players, who will serve as assistants to the centre-back.

The quartet are; Juan Muñoz Muñoz, Jose Manuel Arnaiz, Sergio González, and Asier Riesgo.

Imanol Idiakez’s side will open their campaign against Alaves on Saturday.

