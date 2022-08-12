Oshoala Nominated For 2022 Women’s Ballon d’Or

Super Falcons of Nigeria and Barcelona striker Asisat Oshoala has been nominated for the 2022 Women’s Ballon D’Or award.

The 20-woman nominees were published on the Ballon D’Or verified Twitter handle on Friday.

Oshoala is one of five Barcelona players who were included in the women’s version of the prestigious award.

Despite suffering injury in the course of last season, Oshoala still managed to emerge top scorer in the Spanish women’s top flight with 20 goals.

Her goals was instrumental in helping Barcelona retain their league title.

Her feat saw her named CAF Women’s Player of the Year, a record fifth award.

Unfortunately, injury denied her the chance to help the Super Falcons secure a 10th African Women’s Cup of Nations.

The Women’s Ballon d’Or, is an association football award presented by France Football that honours the best female association football player.

