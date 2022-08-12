Sabastine Named Woman Of the Match In Falconets’ Win Against France

Nigeria forward Flourish Sabastine was named Woman of the Match following the Falconets slim 1-0 win against France on Friday, reports Completesports.com.

The young striker scored the decisive goal five minutes from time in the keenly contested encounter played at the Estadio Nacional, San Jose.

Sabastine received superb pass from Mercy Idoko and coolly slotted into the net.

The Falconets occupy second position in Group C following South Korea’s 2-0 win over Canada.

Nigeria and Korea Republic will go toe to toe at the Estadio Alajuela Morera Soto on Sunday night.

A win in the encounter will see the Falconets secure a place in the quarter-finals.

