Simon Agrees Personal Terms With Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have reportedly agreed personal terms with Nigeria winger Moses Simon, reports Completesports.com.

According to Foot Mercato, Ligue 1 club, Nantes are now expecting an imminent offer for the player.

Simon has previously been linked with Premier League clubs Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United.

The 27-year-old reportedly agreed personal terms with another Ligue 1 side, OGC Nice earlier in the summer but the club failed to meet Nantes’ valuation.

Simon joined Nantes from LaLiga club Levante in 2020 after a year on loan at the club in 2019.

He has scored 21 goals and provided 22 assists in 102 appearances for the Canaries.

Last season Simon helped the side win the Coupe de France and secure a ninth place finish in France’s top tier.

By Adeboye Amosu

