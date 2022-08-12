Tella Set To Join Burnley On Loan

Nathan Tella is set to join Sky Bet Championship club Burnley on loan from Southampton.

Burnley have beaten a host of Championship rivals to snap up the winger.

Tella made 14 Premier League appearances last season, disrupted by injury, and is yet to add to his one goal at top-flight level.

The 23-year-old missed Southampton’s opening day defeat to Tottenham Hotspur as result of injury.

Burnley are looking to make an instant return to the Premier League following relegation in May, and Tella could become their 11th addition of a busy summer.

