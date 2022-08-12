Ten Hag Opens Up On Rashford Man United Future

Erik ten Hag has said that Marcus Rashford will remain with Manchester United this season amid interest from Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint Germain in the forward.

It emerged this week that PSG had met with representatives of Rashford as they look to bolster their options this summer.

However, speaking ahead of United’s trip to Brentford in the Saturday teatime game, Ten Hag stated that Rashford remains an important part of the Red Devils squad this season.

“He’s really important, you have seen from the first day I’m here, I’m really happy with him,” Ten Hag said.

“I don’t want to lose him he’s definitely in our plans at Manchester United.”

Rashford will hope to help United bounce back from their disappointing opening day 2-1 defeat to Brighton at Old Trafford, when they head to London to face Brentford.

The United academy graduate had a big opportunity to draw…