Tornadoes, Heartland Clash In Semi-Finals

Giant-killers Heartland FC of Owerri will square up with Niger Tornadoes of Minna in the first semi final of this year’s AITEO Cup competition.

The match will hold at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan on Sunday, 14th August.

Tornadoes, who had bumped Dreams FC, Enyimba FC and Green Beret on their way, walked over Lobi Stars of Makurdi, who failed to show up for their quarter final clash in Jos on Wednesday.

Heartland, conquerors of Enugu Rangers on penalty shoot-out, and who also edged Dakkada FC on penalties, saw the back of Katsina United at the Kwara Sports Stadium, Ilorin after another penalty shootout. The Owerri landlords won 4-1 in the shootout after both teams ended it 0-0 in regulation time.

Kogi United, who walked over Kano Pillars in Makurdi, were programmed to meet the winner of the clash between Wikki Tourists and Nasarawa United. Both the Solid Miners and the Tourists failed to turn up in…