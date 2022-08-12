Watford Boss Confirms Dennis’ Imminent Move To Nottingham Forest

Watford manager Rob Edwards has confirmed Emmanuel Dennis’ imminent departure to Nottingham Forest.

Watford have reportedly agreed a £20m fee with Nottingham Forest for the Nigeria international.

According to transfer market expert, Fabrizio Romano, Dennis has passed his medicals at Nottingham Forest ahead of the move.

Dennis was left out of Watford’s squad for Friday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Burnley.

“It’s progressing. I said in the media yesterday that everyone who we picked in the squad tonight would be fully focused and with us, and so that one’s progressing,”Edwards told Sky Sports.



