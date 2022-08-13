31stYear Rememberance Of Nigerian Hero’s Tragic Death

By David Alfred-Dogwo

Thirty-three (33) years ago on that hot and dry Saturday, August 12, 1989,

none of us knew that you were walking through the valley of death. Trooping out in thousands, soccer-loving Nigerians filled every available space at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos four hours

before the commencement of an important soccer game for the Green Eagles of

Nigeria.

The game was between Green Eagles versus the Angolan national team in the second to the last Group C match in the African Zone Italian ’90 World Cup qualifying series. Having lost 1-2 away to Gabon, it was a match that Green Eagles must win to stay in contention for the World Cup

ticket, which its archrival Cameroon was also seriously fighting for.

With all seats taken at the stadium, I was glued to my father’s 19 inches TV set and Panasonic radio for the live telecast and commentary of the match in a newspaper-littered sitting room. Anxiously waiting to

see Green Eagles beat Angola, the TV camera moved…