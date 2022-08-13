Access Bank, VISA To Reward Customers With Trip To World Cup

Access Bank in collaboration with VISA will reward customers with an all expense paid trip to this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

This was disclosed on Friday by the Deputy Managing Director Access Bank, Victor Etuokwu, at five-aside football match between Retail South and Retail North which the former won 2-1.

The match took place at the Upbeat Centre, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos and also had in attendance former Super Eagles stars Victor Ikpeba and Ogenyi Onazi.



Fielding questions from journalists at the event, Etuokwu stated the importance of the football match, what ‘Road to Qatar’ is about and how customers can be a part of it.

“The football game is in line with what we do in Access Bank. We love sport and we understand the role of sport and the capability of sport in driving national well being.

“So this season of football and this year being a World Cup year, we try to bring people together using sport and to get them to first of all exercise, keep fit and then…