Chelsea Won’t Engage In Panic Buying

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that the Blues will not rush into the summer transfer market to buy players that won’t be relevant to the club.

The German tactician made this known on Friday in a chat with TribalFootball, where he stated that he won’t engage in panic buying.

Tuchel admits his squad is short with the season underway.

“It is what it is. We will not panic, and we will not do things [for the sake of it]. We will not try to sign players that we are not 100% convinced. All signings so far are fantastic signings that help us.

“To be very honest, it is day-by-day business now to coach the team which is here and not lose your head as a coach about what could be.

“What sense does it make if I lose my head in the office and think about players that are not here? We are ambitious and work hard to strengthen our squad further, but we are calm, all the energy and ambition goes…