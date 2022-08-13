Ejuke Subbed Off As Hertha Berlin Hold Frankfurt

Super Eagles midfielder Chidera Ejuke played a key role in Hertha Berlin’s 1-1 draw against Frankfurt in Saturday’s Bundesliga game.

The Nigerian international who had his debut last weekend, was at his best as he dazzles through the wings.

He was later substituted in the 58 minutes for Scherhant after an impressive performance.

Hertha Berlin netted in the opening goal in the 3rd minute through Suat Serdar to the delight of the home supporters before Frankfurt star, Daichi Kamada’s goal in the 48 minute silenced the home crowd.

All efforts for both teams to steal the victory proved abortive as they share the point apiece.

The draw means Hertha sit 14th on the league table with one point while Frankfurt sit 15th on the same point.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.