EPL: Ten Hag’s Job At Risk As Brentford Thrash Man United

Erik Ten Hag suffered his heaviest defeat as Manchester United manager after the Red Devils lost 4-0 to Brentford in Saturday’s Premier League game.

Through a mixture of catastrophic defensive ineptitude and Brentford opportunism, the Red Devils found themselves four down at half-time.

Goalkeeper David De Gea gifted the first two to Josh Dasilva and Mathias Jensen, Ben Mee helped himself to a third and Bryan Mbeumo hit a slick fourth on a chastening afternoon for the visitors.

New boss Ten Hag had insisted beforehand that he was not panicking despite United’s lack of new signings.

But the Dutchman will surely be scrambling for the button marked after this debacle, which leaves his side bottom of the Premier League for the first time in 30 years.

Things may even get worst for Man United as they face Liverpool in their next game.

