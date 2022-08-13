Forest Announce Dennis Signing From Watford

Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of Emmanuel Dennis from Championship side Watford.

Forest confirmed the signing in a statement on their website on Saturday.

Dennis joined Super Eagles teammate Taiwo Awoniyi at Forest after signing a four-year deal believed to be worth £20 million.

“Nottingham Forest is delighted to confirm the signing of striker Emmanuel Dennis from Watford,” the 1979 and 1980 European Cup (now Champions League) winners wrote.

“The 24-year-old forward arrives on Trentside having hit double figures for The Hornets last season, returning 10 goals from 33 Premier League starts.

Also Read: LaLiga: Chukwueze Grabs Assist In Villarreal’s Win At Real Valladolid

“Prior to arriving in England, Dennis’ first professional venture was in Ukraine’s top-flight with Zorya Luhansk before enjoying a productive four-year spell in Belgium with Club Brugge, notably scoring twice in a 2-2 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu against Real Madrid in the group…