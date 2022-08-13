LaLiga: Chukwueze Grabs Assist In Villarreal’s Win At Real Valladolid

Samuel Chukwueze provided an assist in Villarreal’s 3-0 away win at Real Valladolid on Saturday night, reports Completesports.com.

Chukwueze took the place of Francis Coquelin in the 63rd minute.

The winger set up Alex Baena’s second goal of the game nine minutes from time.

Baena scored the third goal for Villarreal in added time.

Senegal forward Nicolas Jackson opened scoring for the Yellow Submarine four minutes after the break.

Villarreal will do battle with Atletico Madrid in their next league game.

