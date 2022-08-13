‘Okoli Has Grown, Ready For Serie A Action’ –Atalanta Captain, Toloi

Atalanta defender and captain, Rafael Toloi, believes Italian-born Nigerian defender Caleb Okoli has developed well and is ready for the Serie A action for the club in the new season.

The 21 year old Okoli, a centre-back, joined the Atalanta academy in 2015.

He was loaned to SPAL in the 2019/20 season in the Serie B and he spent last season with Cremonese also in the Serie B,although Cremonese have been promoted to the Serie A this season.

Okoli has since joined up with the rest of Atalanta senior squad. He was impressive in Atalanta’s preseason friendlies against Valencia and Newcastle United.

Chris Wood’s penalty gave Newcastle United a 1-0 win over Atalanta. Valencia defeated Atalanta 2-1 with Hugo Duro scoring a brace, while Ederson scored Atalanta’s consolatory goal.

In an interview with Tuttoatalanta.com Toloi assesed Okoli’s growth and readiness to play in Serie A.

“He is very…