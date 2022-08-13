Oshoala Reacts To Ballon D’Or Nomination

Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala has reacted to her nomination for the 2022 Women’s Ballon D’Or, reports Completesports.com.

Oshoala is the only African nominated for the prestigious award.

The 27-year-old was joint top scorer in the Spanish Iberdola last season with 20 goals.

The Nigerian was out for two months as a result of injury and featured in 19 games.

Oshoala was on Friday nominated for the Ballon D’Or along with 19 other players.

She took to the social media to celebrate her nomination.

“NAIJA 🇳🇬⚽️…..,”she tweeted.

It would be recalled that the former FC Robo and Rivers Angels star was recently named CAF Women’s Player of the Year for a record fifth time.

