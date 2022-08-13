Oshoala’s Ballon d’Or Nomination Well Deserved –Dosu

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph has revealed that Super Falcons star, Asisat Oshoala’s hardwork has paid off as she was nominated for the FIFA Ballon d’Or award.

Recall that the Nigerian international, only last month, was crowned the 2022 CAF Women’s Player of the Year.

It was the fifth time the 27-year-old was taking home the prize, surpassing her compatriot Perpetua Nkwocha.

Read ALSO: ‘Why I’m A Strong Contender For This Year’s Ballon d’Or Award’ —Mbappe

However, for the Ballon d’Or prize, she will go up against formidable players like Sam Kerr, Vivianne Miedema, Beth Mead and Alex Morgan.

Reacting to Oshoala’s nomination, Dosu in a chat Completesports.com stated that she deserved to be counted among the best.

“I really think Oshoala has done enough to be nominated for the Ballon dOr award considering his performance for Barcelona last season.

“I am proud of her achievement because it is not easy to be in this category. I wish…