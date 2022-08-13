Sabastine Reacts To Win Vs France

Falconets goal scorer Flourish Sabastine has reacted to Nigeria’s hard fought 1-0 win against France, in their Group D opener at the 2022 U-20 women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.

Sabastine was the hero for the Falconets as she scored with just minutes left to give the Falconets the perfect start.

Receiving the ball on the halfway line, Mercy Idoko then sent Sabastine through on goal with the latter slotting past the keeper.

France had the ball at the back of the net with 10 minutes left, but after consultations with VAR the goal was overturned for a foul on Falconets keeper Omini Oyono.

And commenting on the win, Sabastine wrote on Twitter:”What a game! What a win!

What a way to begin #CostaRica2022

“Thanks so much Nigerians 🇳🇬 for the support through the night. 💪🏿 💚“

Meanwhile in the group’s other game South Korea defeated Canada 2-0 to go top.

The Falconets will now face South Korea in…