SOCA – The Institution Of Sports And Academic Excellence!

This is not an advert!

I am devoting this page today, in order to provide some invaluable information on Segun Odegbami International College and Sports Academy, SOCA, a non-profit institution that has been rendering services to young Nigerian boys and girls with passion and ambition to pursue the fulfilment of their dream in sports, particularly football.

This information may also be useful as a guide to parents that may be seeking what the school offers children in sport and society.

It’s been 17 years ago since the foundation stone of SOCA was laid. The vision that was clear to me alone at inception, and has been a hard-sell to most Nigerians for many years, blurred by its audacity and unique objectives

I am obliged to attempt again to clear the cobwebs about SOCA so that those that can benefit from it will do so. SOCA is my legacy to sport and to my country, an institution that will breed the best in sports anchored to academics.

