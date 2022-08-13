Tomori Pens New Contract With AC Milan

Fikayo Tomori has penned a new five-year contract with AC Milan.

Tomori joined the Serie A champions from Chelsea in January 2021 and has become a key player for the club since then.

Tomori agreed to the terms of a new five-year contract with the club on Friday.

The England international’s new contract will see his salary rise from the current €1.8m net per season and his long-term future will be further guaranteed.

Milan are also expecting to finalise contract renewals for both Sandro Tonali and Pierre Kalulu in the coming days, locking down their Scudetto stars.

