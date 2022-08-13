Why I’m A Strong Contender For Ballon d’Or Award

France and Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has stated why he feels he is a strong contender for this year’s Ballon D’Or award.

On Friday France Football, organizers of the Ballon D’Or, released the 30-man shortlist for this year’s award with Mbappe making the cut.

The 2018 World Cup winner will battle it out with notable names like Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Kevin De Bruyne and Vinicius Junior for the award.

And in an interview with France Football, Mbappé spoke about the Ballon d’Or, and about his desire to win it for the first time.

“I want to win the Ballon d’Or very soon. Like many. Except that there are perhaps not many who dare to admit it. I’m still convinced that the hardest thing is to win the first.

“I think that my 18-21 year old period allowed me to stabilise in the Top 10. I wasn’t an impactful enough player. For the last two years, I think I have reached a new level, I have a more assertive status on the…