Aribo Reflects On First Premier League Goal For Southampton

Joe Aribo is reeling with excitement after scoring his maiden Premier League goal for Southampton, reports Completesports.com.

Aribo inspired Southampton’s 2-2 draw against Leeds United at the St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday.

The Saints were behind 2-0 after 60 minutes but rallied back to earn a share of the spoils.

The midfielder took to the field on 61 minutes replacing Stuart Armstrong.

The Nigeria international led the comeback reducing the deficit 18 minutes from time.

“I’m buzzing I was able to leave my impact on the game,” Aribo told BBC Sport.

“I’m happy I was able to help the team fight back.

“I think the fans stayed behind us even when it got to 2-0.”

”Surprised I got my first Premier League goal with my right foot.”

