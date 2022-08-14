Awoniyi’s Goal Earns Nottingham Forest Historic Win Vs West Ham

Taiwo Awoniyi scored on his full Premier League debut as Nottingham Forest defeated West Ham United 1-0 at the City Ground on Sunday.

Awoniyi netted the winning goal late in the first half.

Harry Toffolo’s low cross found Jesse Lingard, whose shot ricocheted off a defender into the path of Awoniyi, who duly slotted the ball home.

The Nigeria international was on 72 minutes before he was replaced by Samuel Surrige.

Awoniyi entered the history book as the first Nottingham Forest player to score a Premier League goal at the City Ground since 1999.

Chris Bart-Williams was the last player to score at the ground on May 16, 1999.

Declan Rice missed a penalty for West Ham United in the 64th minute.

Both teams also had goal chalked off in the game.

Nottingham Forest will be back in action against Everton at the Goodison Park on Saturday.

