Blame Me For Man United Loss To Brentford –De Gea

Manchester United goalkeeper, David de Gea, says he’s to be blame for the team’s heavy defeat against Brentford in the Premier League.

Recall that De Gea allowed Josh Dasilva’s shot to squirm under his grip for the first goal. His play out from the back was intercepted by Mathias Jensen, who made it 2-0.

Ben Mee and Bryan Mbeumo added more goals in the first half as the hosts went into the break with an emphatic lead.

In a chat with Sky Sports, the Spanish goalkeeper stated that he regretted his errors that gifted the host the three points.

“I’m just taking my responsibility today. I think I cost three points for my team. It was a poor performance from myself.

“After the first mistake and then the second, it was very difficult for my team-mates. At the moment it’s tough every time we concede a goal. I should save the first shot – [if I had] the result would be different.”

