Dennis Bids Watford Farewell After Nottingham Forest Switch

Super Eagles forward, Emmanuel Dennis has bid Championship club Watford farewell as he moves to Premier League side, Nottingham Forest this summer transfer window.

Dennis completed a £20 million move to Nottingham Forest as the newly promoted Tricky Trees continue to bolster their squad.

The 24 year old has signed a four year contract with the club.

Dennis has been linked to several clubs like Everton, West Ham amongst others before joining Nottingham Forest, following Watford’s relegation to the Championship.

He took to Twitter to bid the club farewell.

“Thank you Watford for everything , I want to wish the club all the best for this season and for the future Forever in my heart,” his Tweet reads.

He has scored one goal in seven appearances for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Watford are currently third in the Championship with seven points after matchday three.

By Toju Sote

