Desailly Predicts France Will Advance 2022 World Cup Group Stage

Former France defender, Marcel Desailly, has predicted that Les Bleus [The Blues] will advance past the group stage at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup to further quash the recent jinx of title holders’ failing to reach the knockout stage.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to take place between November 20 and December 18 this year.

Desailly, who won the World Cup in 1998 with the French team after defeating Brazil in the final 3-0 at Stade de France, Saint-Denis didn’t get to the round of 16 in the 2002 World Cup.

Since then all the winners of the FIFA World Cup haven’t been able to advance from the group stage in the subsequent tournaments except Brazil as Italy, Spain and Germany all have experienced the same fate.

However, in an interview with Daily Mail, Desailly strongly believes this current French squad would make it past the group Stage.

“No, and this one is not up…