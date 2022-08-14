Falconets Look To Maintain Superiority Over South Korea

Nigeria’s Falconets will be back in action later today (Sunday) at the ongoing FIFA U-20 women’s World Cup in Costa Rica when they will take on Group C leaders South Korea.

The game will take place inside the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto, Alajuela, at 9pm Nigerian time.

Both teams got their campaign off to a perfect start with the Falconets edging France 1-0 while South Korea overcame Canada 2-0.

The Coach Christopher Danjuma-led side had the Video Assistant Referee to thank in their game against the French following a foul on Falconets keeper Omini Oyono.

Then with five minutes left Flourish Sabastine emerged the hero as she ran on to a through pass before slotting past the opposition keeper.

This is the third time the Falconets and South Korea will meet in the history of the U-20 women’s World Cup.

The last time the Falconets faced South Korea at this level was in the group stage in the 2014 edition.

Just like today’s meeting, It was also in their second group game…