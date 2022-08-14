Full House In Home-Eagles’ Camp Ahead Ghana Clash

Goalkeeper Adeyinka Adewale’s arrival to the Super Eagles B camp in Abuja on Sunday afternoon has completed the body of invited players, as Head Coach Salisu Yusuf and his assistants perfect strategies for the African Nations Championship qualifying match against Ghana in a fortnight.

The Akwa United FC goalkeeper Akwa United goalkeeper was in Sudan for a medical at Sudanese club, Al Hilal Omdurman.

Adeyinka was in the Super Eagles A squad for the friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador earlier in the year, as well as the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe in the month of June was full of elan and zest on arrival.

Head Coach Yusuf on August 8 called to camp 35 players to battle for shirts ahead of the 2023 African Nations Championship qualifying fixture.

The first set of 31 players arrived in the camp on Wednesday, 10th August while the other three joined the following day.

The Eagles B will square up to the Black Galaxies…