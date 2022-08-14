Iloenyosi Defends Emergence As New Anambra State FA Chairman

Chikelue Iloenyosi, a former Super Eagles defender, says he was not appointed as chairman of Anambra State Football Association, but duly elected, Completesports.com reports.

Iloenyosi, who featured for the Nigeria U20s during the Nigeria ’99 FIFA U20 World Cup, disclosed that he stood for the Chairmanship of Anambra FA during the Elective Congress in 2020 unopposed.

The Anambra FA Elections were held in 2020. In the Chairmanship poll, Iloenyosi’s petition against his only contestant, Dr Emeka Okeke, led to the disqualification of the latter for allegedly falling short of the NFF Integrity rule which came into effect in 2017.

The rule stipulates that a players’ Agent or club Owner should not hold FA top seat.

This led to Iloenyosi standing for the election as a sole candidate but did not amass the required votes from the delegates that cast their votes.

He insisted that being the only candidate…