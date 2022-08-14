Okereke On Target, Dessers Debuts In Cremonese’s Defeat

David Okereke scored on his debut for Cremonese which was not enough, as the newly promoted side lost 3-2 away to Fiorentina in their first game of the new Serie A season.

Okereke’s compatriot Cyriel Dessers also made his debut for Cremonese and saw action for 90 minutes.

Okereke scored in the 19th minute to make it 1-1 after Giacomo Bonaventura had given Fiorentina the lead on 16 minutes.

The former Club Brugge striker, who was on loan to now relegated Venezia last season, was replaced with three minutes left.

Cremonese was on the verge of holding Fiorentina to a 2-2 draw despite having a player sent off in the 44th minute.

But a 95th minute strike from Rolando Mandragora secured the win for the home team.

