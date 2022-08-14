Onusiriuka Gets Praise From Sports Minister

The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has showered encomiums on 11-year-old Stephanie Onusiriuka, who won Gold on Saturday night at the ongoing Africa Gymnastics championships in

Pretoria, South Africa.

An elated Sunday Dare said the ministry’s persistent attention to grassroots sports development was mirrored in the teenager’s huge success at the continental Championship.

“Right from my inception as the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, I took interest and followed the development of this talented young gymnast, Stephanie. I am happy she has continued to excel in her sport. I congratulate her for this landmark achievement and I thank her mother for her sustained commitment towards Stephanie’s growth”.

The teen sensation Stephanie started professional Gymnastics with TIG Gymnastics at the National Stadium, Abuja in October 2018 and participated in the 8th Edition TIG International Level System Gymnastics Championship Competition.