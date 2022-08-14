Real Madrid May Be My Last Managerial Job

Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that he may quit coaching after leaving Real Madrid.

Ancelotti has made his decision after his current tenure at Real Madrid, the Italian’s coaching career will come to an end.

Speaking to Il Messaggero, Ancelotti said it would make little sense to take another managerial job after his second stint at the Bernabéu: “24 titles in my career? The truth is that these numbers do not matter to me.

“I’ll think about that at the end, when taking stock makes more sense. Now I am focused on training; I like the daily work. Until a few years ago, my priority was tactics. Now I focus on human relations, getting to know people and new generations.

“This stage at Madrid will bring an end to my career. After Real Madrid, I will retire. Real Madrid is at the very top of football. It makes sense to call it a day after this experience.

“If we’re talking about trophies, Madrid and Milan are the teams I feel most connected to. This current Madrid side…