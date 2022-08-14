Walker-Peters ‘Aribo Has Fitted In Really Well’

Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters says Joe Aribo and his fellow new signing Sekou Mara at the Saints have fitted in well.

Aribo marked his first home game for Southampton with a goal in their 2-2 home draw against Leeds United on Saturday.

With the game slipping away Ralph Hasenhüttl turned to new signings Aribo and Sékou Mara from the bench. Both of whom would play in part in earning Saints a point.

The former Rangers star pulled a goal back to make it 2-1 before Walker-Peters equalized to secure his side’s first point of the season.

And commenting on the impact of Aribo in the game, the right-back said on the club’s website:“Sékou came on and got an assist and Joe [Aribo] came on and scored,” Walker-Peters.

Also Read: Ancelotti: Real Madrid May Be My Last Managerial Job

“The new guys have fitted in really well; I think as a group we’ve made it easy for them to settle in and that showed today (Saturday).

“It was a great pass from Sékou [Mara]! We…