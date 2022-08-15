All About La Liga Summer Transfers & Preseason BetKing Bet Tips

The Spanish La Liga is one of the leagues still feeling the effects of the Covid19 pandemic financial hit.

So far, only 3 teams (Sevilla, Celta Vigo & Valencia) have recorded a positive net spend this transfer window while 2 teams (Rayo Vallecano & Athletic Bilbao) are yet to spend a single penny, rather opting for a strict Free-Agents/Loan transfer strategy.

Regardless, there has been an influx of exciting talents into the league that can boost your favorite La Liga teams (and your) chances of winning.

Here are some you should keep an eye on.

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich to Barcelona)

In the biggest transfer of the Spanish La Liga window, two-time FIFA The Best winner Robert Lewandowski made the move to Barcelona for €45.00m from Bayern Munich. The disgruntled Polish Striker won 7 of the last 9 Golden Boots in the Bundesliga and in the two seasons he didn’t win it, he finished 2nd. He’s already looked good in pre-season and is expected to provide a lot of excitement…