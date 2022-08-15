Argentina In Good Position Ahead World Cup

Former Argentina striker Gabriel Batistuta has praised Los Albiceleste ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to take place between November 20 and December 18 this year.

Lionel Scaloni’s side, who are one of the favourites for the quadrennial tournament won the Copa America for a record equalling 15th time last year by defeating Brazil 1-0, and defeated Italy 3-0 to win the Copa Finalissima.

Batistuta in an interview with La Nacion commended the team’s recent heroics .

“Argentina is doing well, very well,” Batistuta said.

“They have a good lot, don’t they?.

“Winning the Copa America ,it loosened them up, you see them ungroomed, the coach is firm, you see how they follow him…if they win it? For all I know,I played football and this is not math.”

The South Americans have won the World Cup twice in 1978 and 1986.

