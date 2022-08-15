Awoniyi Reacts To Nottingham Forest ‘Historic Win’ Against West Ham

Taiwo Awoniyi says Sunday’s home win against West Ham United will help bring out the best in the team ahead of what is expected to be a rigorous campaign.

The Reds beat West Ham United 1-0 in a keenly contested Premier League clash at the City Ground.

Awoniyi scored the decisive goal late in the first half.

Harry Toffolo’s low cross found Jesse Lingard, whose shot ricocheted off a defender into the path of Awoniyi, who duly slotted the ball home.

Read Also: Premier League: Awoniyi’s Goal Earns Nottingham Forest Historic Win Vs West Ham

It was Nottingham Forest’s first Premier League goal at the City Ground since 1999.

Chris Bart-Williams was the last player to score at the ground on May 16, 1999.

“To be honest, I think they (the fans) won the game for us because they’re there from the beginning and that’s why it’s called The City Ground and we have to hold the ground always,” Awoniyi told the club’s official website.

“It will give us more confidence to…