Batistuta Names Qatar 2022 World Cup Favourites

Former Argentine striker, Gabriel Batistuta, has named the favourites for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The World Cup is set to take place between November 20 and December 18 this year.

Some of the heavyweights in world football like champions France, Brazil, Argentina, Portugal, Spain and Germany will be on parade.

In an interview with La Nacion Batistuta, who featured at three World Cups (1994, 1998 and 2002) named the teams he feels may lift the trophy in Qatar.

“There are many. In Spain they say they can’t miss it this year … And Belgium and there’s England and Germany is Germany and we still haven’t named France.

“And nobody’s talking about Portugal; wait a minute and you’ll see Portugal.

“But I come back to it: Our national team is having a great time. We are having a great time. We are having a great time at the moment. We are facing Saudi Arabia.”

Argentina have won the World Cup twice, in 1978 and 1986.

They are in Group C alongside Saudi…