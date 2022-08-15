Enyimba Captain Oladapo Joins TP Mazembe

Enyimba captain Augustine Oladapo has joined Democratic Republic of Congo club, TP Mazembe.

Oladapo signed a two-year contract with the option of a third.

The 27-year-old will undergo his medicals on Monday.

Read Also: Okereke On Target, Dessers Debuts In Cremonese’s Defeat At Fiorentina

“The club is happy to welcome him and satisfied that he has chosen TPM. Central midfielder Augustine will strengthen the squad in the midfield and offer a complementary solution to Franck DUMAS,”reads a statement on the club’s official website.

“He promises to bring his attacking qualities, his experience and a winning mentality that sticks in the spirit of the Badiangwenas.”

Oladapo spent five years at Enyimba following his arrival from Gombe United in 2018.

He previously played for FC Ifeanyi Ubah and Kwara United.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or…