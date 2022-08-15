EPL: Drama As Kane’s Late Goal Earns Spurs Draw Against Chelsea

Harry Kane headed an equaliser with almost the final touch of the match as Tottenham earned a 2-2 draw in an ill-tempered London derby against Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel’s side were dominant for much of the match and took a first-half lead through Kalidou Koulibaly.

They rarely looked troubled but Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg got Spurs level with 20 minutes remaining, sparking a clash between the two benches.

Parity lasted just nine minutes, as Tottenham’s woeful Stamford Bridge record looked set to continue. Spurs have won away at Chelsea just once in the Premier League era, and Reece James’ strike put the Blues back in front again.

But Kane flicked a header into the far corner deep into stoppage-time, with the help of a slight deflection from James, and more angry scenes followed on the touchline at full-time as both managers were sent-off.

