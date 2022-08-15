Ferdinand: Man United Inactivity In Transfer Market Affecting Ten Hag

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has blamed the Red Devils’ poor performance in the Premier League due to the club’s inactivity in the transfer market this summer.

In a chat with FIVEUK, Ferdinand stated that the expectations of Ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo have already been dashed following the club’s inactivity in the transfer market this summer.

The Dutch manager looked helpless and lost, just like his players, as he watched them crumble before his eyes on Saturday.

Goals from Josh Dasilva, Mathias Jensen, Ben Mee, and Bryan Mbeumo condemned the Red Devils to their second defeat from the first two games of the season.

“I feel sorry for Ten Hag,” the former England international told FIVEUK.

“He’s come in under false pretences. He’s come in expecting new signings.

“People are moaning at Cristiano Ronaldo but he’s sitting there thinking, ‘I’m expecting new signings as well.’

“Now he’s [Ten Hag] probably sitting there thinking ‘I’ve…