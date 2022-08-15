Finidi Optimistic Super Eagles Can Win AFCON 2024

Super Eagles and Enyimba International coach Finidi George has expressed optimism that Nigeria will be prime to win the next edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in 2024 in Ivory Coast, Completesports.com reports

Finidi stated in an interview recently that with the quality and quantity of players at the disposal of the coaches, Super Eagles can go all the way to give Nigeria her fourth AFCON trophy.

“Nigeria has what it takes to rule Africa again. We always have the players to make the Super Eagles the best in Africa. With the crop of players at our disposal, 2024 will not be too early for us to win the AFCON. We’ll bounce back to restore our position as the best in Africa,” Finidi started.

“I returned home to impact my vast knowledge and experience on Nigerian players and teams, and I don’t think the national team coach job came too soon because I had previously applied…