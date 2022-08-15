Getafe, Valladolid Keen To Sign Etebo

Super Eagles midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo could make a return to the Spanish League after Getafe and Real Valladolid showed interest on him.

The 26-year-old, who currently plays for the English Championship side, Stoke City, has just one year left on his current contract with the Potters.

But it seems the club could cash in on him rather than lose him for free with interests coming from La Liga.

According to amp.sport.es Getafe are said to be highly interested in acquiring the Nigerian’s services though they have Real Valladolid to contend with.

The 26 year old joined Stoke City in 2018 and was previously loaned to Getafe in 2020 and he was loaned to Watford last season.

Etebo made nine Premier League appearances last season.

He has scored three goals in 44 appearances for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

