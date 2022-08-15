‘How Falconets Overcame South Korea’

Head coach of Nigeria’s Falconets Christopher Danjuma has explained his team were able to defeat South Korea in their second Group C game at the 2022 FIFA U-20 women’s World Cup.

The Falconets netted another late goal as they edged South Korea 1-0 thanks to a wonder goal by Esther Onyenezide on 83 minutes.

It is now back-to-back wins for Danjuma and his team who kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 win against France.

And reacting to the win against the Koreans Danjuma, in a video clip published on the Super Falcons Twitter handle:“Football is about building your own tactics as it suits you. Playing against the Korean team, if they find space they run and there are certain areas in the field they use to make incursion into your box.

“So what we did was to make sure they didn’t come through that area and thank God it helped us.“

The Falconets’ next game is against Canada, who lost 3-1 to France in…