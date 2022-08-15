I’ve No Plans To Run For Third Term As NFF President

President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has declared that he won’t be running for a third term after his tenure expire this year.

Recall that the former chairman of Delta State Football Association was elected in 2014 and his tenure will end next month.

Pinnick, who is also a member of the FIFA executive council committee has been rumoured to be interested in continuing his stay in office.

In a chat with Arise TV, the former Confederation of African Football (CAF) vice-president, stated that he will only be in a position to intervene, not interfere during the process of electing a new President.

“There are so many Nigerians capable of being there (NFF boss). I will assist and work with anyone who wins the elections and emerge as president, “Pinnick told Arise TV on Monday.

” That I promise. I will intervene but will not interfere.”

